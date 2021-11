Iohannis: I will wait for formal consultations after a majority crystallises

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday that he will call the parties to consultations when a parliamentary majority crystallises, agerpres reports.

"I will wait for formal consultations after discussions in the parties lead to a majority owned by the parties that will want to propose a government crystallises. Only when that majority is owned will I call consultations for the formation of the new government," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.