Iohannis, in case of BMW cars purchase: If there are suspicions, we have enough competent authorities to check

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Friday, that his friendship with businessman Michael Schmidt did not matter in terms of winning the tender held by the Romanian Police for the purchase of BMW cars and emphasized that, if there are suspicions regarding the legality of the procedure, there are sufficient authorities competent to make checks, told Agerpres.

"About my friendship, I can tell you that it certainly didn't matter, and my information about this procedure is only what appeared on open sources, that is, on the media, but I can tell you one thing very clearly: if there are suspicions, then we have enough competent authorities to check these things, and if you will allow me, I expect that these authorities will check all things thoroughly. It is inadmissible, from my point of view, that my name and my position should be drawn into a matter which it can be technically verified. I think it is obvious to everyone that I personally have nothing to do with this purchase, but if there are any suspicions, then I expect clarifications and very quickly," the president told the journalists accompanying him in the USA.

Save Romania Union (USR) criticized, in a post on Facebook, the auction organized for the purchase of cars by the General Romanian Police Inspectorate (IGPR).

"While the PSD-PNL (Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party) coalition is impoverishing the Romanians, the president Klaus Iohannis's friend won auctions worth 233 million RON this year alone. The last auction won: the Romanian Police buys 600 BMW cars from the company of Klaus Iohannis's friend, with European funds. There are absurd auction specifications (eg minimum 8-speed gearbox) which ensure that no other brand can compete at the price level. Only one offer received. Coincidence: from the friend of Klaus Iohannis's," the USR representatives said.