Iohannis: Infrastructure, only a lip service priority in government programmes

The development of the infrastructure is the most secure way to enhance the convergence of the country's regions, however, infrastructure has only been a lip service priority in the government programmes, on Thursday said president Klaus Iohannis, on a working visit in the Arges County.

"I welcome you, the most important actors with the automotive industry in Romania, to focus on the Romanian IT sector and in general on the creative industries' potential, those which might place themselves at the innovation's forefront. And yet, in order to efficiently capitalise on the future's industries' technological and innovative opportunities, firstly we should offer credible solutions, with immediate effect, for the standard issues of the development, such as those regarding the role of the infrastructure. (...) I'm perfectly aware that the infrastructure's progress is the most certain way to strengthen unity and convergence among Romania's regions, let alone that it would be an extremely important advantage to Romania. However, infrastructure has only been a lip service priority in the government programmes and I'm not talking only about the last governments," the president said at the "Automotive industry, the key to economic development. Competitiveness growth factors" debate, organised by the Association of Romanian Automobile Makers and Importers (APIA).According to him, the motorway shortage is equally denounced by the business milieu and the citizens."The Romanians wish for a better living and resort to protests so far hard to imagine so as to draw attention upon these acute matters," the president concluded.