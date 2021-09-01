Iohannis: It is fundamental for all parties from government coalition to show maturity

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that it is fundamental for parties from the government coalition to show maturity and responsibility and reach a "common denominator when the stake is of capital importance for Romanians".

"The time of electoral fights has ended, governing is not about competition between a party or another, nor is it about the competition within the parties or one leader or another. Governing and regulating are about making public policies for Romanians. None of the governing parties should forget this. No political leader should forget that power is exercised for Romanians, not for a temporary party interest. Apart from the different, natural visions upon a project or another, it is fundamental for all parties from the government coalition to show maturity and responsibility and to reach a common denominator when the stakes are of capital importance for Romanians. That is why, I wish to see from the ruling parties a good example of efficiency, dialogue and democracy. And when I say democracy, I am also referring to a democratic way of functioning, firstly in their own political formations," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.

He said that "the internal party elections are not about replacing a leader with another leader by any means necessary, but rather about competition and projects, about debates which will lead to modernization, efficiency and renewal, so that the final result can be reaching a better level of representing Romanians"."Parliament creates a bridge between society and the country's laws, that is why the current premises can lead to those profound reforms which our country needs," the head of state added.He highlighted that the areas of justice, education, health, public administration need to be placed on solid ground."With the power at its disposal through the Constitution, the responsibility of Parliament is to match that. That is why, in the hope of a parliamentary session with notable results, I request the entire political class, all members of Parliament and Executive to show restraint, balance and openness to dialogue!" president Iohannis highlighted.