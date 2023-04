Iohannis: May the Resurrection of the Lord bring communion with your loved ones

President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent warm wishes for health and prosperity to all those celebrating Easter and also greeted those celebrating Palm Sunday.

"On the occasion of Easter, I wish the Roman Catholic, Reformed, Unitarian and Evangelical faithful of Romania warm wishes of health and prosperity! May the Resurrection of the Lord bring joy to your hearts, the gift of communion with your loved ones, the reward of peace and harmony. I also warmly greet all those who celebrate today's Palm Sunday. The Easter season generously offers us the meaning, the warmth and the strength of Christian values, which continue to be our guide in difficult times. May the Feast of the Resurrection of the Lord bring us all to be reunited with our loved ones in the light of hope, love and faith! Christ is risen! Kellemes Húsvéti Ünnepeket! Frohe Ostern!," Klaus Iohannis wrote on Facebook.