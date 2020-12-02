Iohannis: Moldavia was left behind 'care' of PSD gov'ts; infrastructure projects will be carried out

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Moldavia, "care" of Social Democratic Party (PSD) governments, has been left behind, pointing out that infrastructure projects in the area would be carried through, according to AGREPRES.

"It is no secret that Moldavia has been left behind, quote ?care of the PSD governments' unquote, and that cannot be continued. These works are designed to prove that we care about Moldavia and not at the level of stories and empty promises, but in terms of achievements. Infrastructure projects in the area of Moldavia and linking Moldavia to the rest of the country are still of the utmost importance and will be carried through, which is probably the best that can be assessed politically. It is clear what a useless PSD government meant, because they were useless for Moldavia, they did not solve anything, not even for the rest of the country. A useless PSD government in the rather recent past and a useful Liberal government. People are accusing me of praising the Liberals and the Liberal Government too. Well, I don't praise them; I just show how things are. People here will see very quickly that this government, even in crisis conditions, even as a parliamentary minority, has achieved things that it promised," Iohannis told the opening of the A 7 - Bacau ring road motorway section.

He underscored the importance of this motorway section and congratulated the builders on completing the project a year ahead of schedule.

"It is an extremely important work for the locals and I am convinced that both the County Council and the City Hall will soon see the benefit of such a ring road. (...) This piece of motorway, I think it is 17 km long, is the first section in Moldavia that comes to show our determination, certainly mine, but also that of the Liberal government to significantly develop infrastructure in Moldavia. It is a promise I dare say an old one. You will surely remember that I was a promoter and I remained a promoter of the Moldavia motorway, and these sections that were presented to us are just as important. (...) This section of the motorway, care of Minister Bode, the company, the people in the ministry - unlocked significant funds, negotiated with the builder in a constructive way and I think it is worth emphasising that this section was completed one year before the deadline and on this occasion I would like to congratulate those who built this section and to note that we have very successful Romanian entrepreneurs. It is a remarkable and very gratifying thing," said the head of state.