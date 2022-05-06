Iohannis: Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia should result in restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity was the only acceptable option in the country's negotiations with Russia.

The head of state welcomed the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"One topic we discussed in depth was the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, which has led to the worst security crisis in decades, with multiple implications. We discussed the concrete ways in which we can support as effectively as possible the refugees who fled the war, highlighting Romania's complex efforts, including the humanitarian hub in Suceava. I also reiterated that Romania supports a thorough investigation by the International Criminal Court into all war crimes committed by Russian troops. As for the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, they should result in the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the only acceptable option being a solution in line with international law and Euro-Atlantic security interests," the Romanian president said.

He stressed that Romania supports the consolidation of the set of sanctions adopted against Russia.

"We are committed to continuing to coordinate with our partners and allies in this direction," Iohannis said.AGERPRES