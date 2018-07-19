Iohannis: 'No politician can and should trade the relinquishment of the principles which the democratic Romania was build on after 1989 to his/her own benefit'

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that no politician can and should trade the relinquishment of the principles which the democratic Romania was build on after 1989 to his/her own benefit.

"No political decision-maker has a mandate from the Romanians to do such thing. The fact that someone or a party was elected to rule, it means that it had been elected to lead Romania for the Romanians and not for getting a political leader out of prison," Iohannis stated at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, according to Agerpres.He drew the MPs attention that their loyalty should be to the Romanians, who desire to remain in the EU and Romania be respected around the world.