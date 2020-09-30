Iohannis, on accusations of electoral fraud in local elections: Guilty to be held accountable

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday at Cotroceni Presidential Palace that, regarding the accusations of electoral fraud in the local elections, "the guilty will be held accountable".

"The electoral process itself went above expectations and the electoral commissions in the polling stations worked hard, did their best and managed to solve the problems that arose. But it seems that after the vote, some individuals, we will see exactly who, tried to defraud the results by falsifying certain documents. It is simply unacceptable and these procedures need to be significantly improved," he said.

At the same time, he spoke about the fact that the electorate will sanction the respective attempts, if proven.

"If it is found that the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] has tried to defraud the voting outcome, then it is clear that the electorate will drastically sanction this behavior, and the authorities must thoroughly check and that as quickly as possible who and how and from which party succeeded or failed to defraud the result of these elections," the president pointed out.