Iohannis on direputable nursing homes scandal: A national disgrace, evil must be cut from the roots

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday, with regard to the severe issues recently exposed in nursing homes, that the situation is a "national disgrace" and emphasized that the measures that will be taken must eradicate the evil from the roots.

"The matter of the so-called 'horror nursing facilities' is a very complicated one, and, if I may make a statement, I think it's a national disgrace. The measures to be taken must cut the evil from the roots. It is evident that there are many to blame here, but not all of them hold the same responsibility, some are directly guilty - those who mishandled the elderly residents who were just seeking peace and a humane treatment there. It is very problematic and these people must be identified and punished according to the law, but there are others too," President Iohannis said, adding that "those who knew about the state of affairs and did not act must be held accountable."

The Romanian head of state participates on Tuesday and Wednesday in the NATO Summit in Vilnius. AGERPRES