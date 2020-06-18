Iohannis, on law taxing special pensions: Measure that needs thorough judgement

The law providing for the 85% taxation of special pensions has in view "a measure that needs thorough judgement," President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday.

"Basically, it is a measure that needs thorough judgement. When I get it, I will voice an opinion then, as I want to read in detail before making a public statement, but I insist on reminding everyone in this context that we, several years ago in fact, introduced the taxation on global income as a social equity measure, after it was discarded for obviously electoral reasons. I believe it is a bit wider discussion and after I check this law, I will make more statements," Iohannis said.He was also asked about other laws that were sent to him for promulgation, including the one that amends and adds the National Education Law, one of the amendments mentioning that, in educational units and in the spaces destined for vocational education and training, "there are forbidden the activities meant to spread the theory or opinion of gender identity understood as the theory or opinion that gender is a different concept from biological sex and that the two are not always the same.""I think you have found out from sources what I will do with the gender identity law, but I will comment when I make the relevant act and with the other laws I will comment on them when I have a decision made and you will then find out from me, but the term is far enough to give a promulgation or a re-examination or a referral to the Court and I will then make the remarks in an appropriate framework," the head of state pointed out.