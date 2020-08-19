Iohannis on PSD lawmakers' vote against OUG on child allowances: Blatant populism

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the vote of the Social Democrat lawmakers to reject the government's emergency ordinance providing for a 20 percent increase of child allowances appears to him as "blatant populism".

"I would want much more for every child in Romania. But desire alone never solves the financial problems. Money can only be shared out when you have it. Everyone knows from home: you can only give out as much money as you have. Now back to the parliamentary approach, it seems to me that this issue, or to put it more clearly, PSD's approach of relentlessly rejecting such ordinances is blatant populism, to not term it otherwise. I know just as well as the government that there is no money. We are in an economic crisis, we have problems caused by the epidemic, or better said by the pandemic, because we are not alone and we are also influenced by developments in other countries. And then, for the Opposition to tear down in Parliament the regulatory acts that manage the remaining resources can only be read in an electoral key, which is why I allow myself to say that this is blatant populism. The money available is just what the government has calculated it to be. It's a sign of utter irresponsibility to come and relentlessly tear down ordinances that attempt to save as much as possible of the budget," said the head of the state.

The Chamber of Deputies, in its capacity as decision-making body, rejected on Wednesday Ordinance No. 123/2020 which modifies and complements Art. 3 of Law 61/1993, providing for the gradual increase of child allowances