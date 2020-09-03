Iohannis on situation of DIICOT head: I am convinced this case will be analyzed in CSM

President Klaus Iohannis said he was convinced that the situation of the head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), Giorgiana Hosu, would be analyzed in the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) prosecutors demanded the conviction of her husband.

Asked at a press conference whether Georgiana Hosu should resign, given that Dan Hosu is accused of corruption and DNA prosecutors demanded his conviction on Wednesday, the president said he was convinced the case would be examined by the CSM."Yes, the question is good. I am convinced that this case will be analyzed in the CSM and we will receive an authorized answer from there. (...) My opinion is that the CSM will give an answer to this question. (. ..) If there is a request, then I will certainly analyze it very carefully. But I do not have as president, I do not have the tools to analyze these issues in detail, as the CSM can do," said Iohannis.