Iohannis: Over 40% of buildings housing schools in high seismic risk areas

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that more than 40 percent of the buildings in which schools operate are located in areas with high seismic risk and he presented several solutions.

The head of state had, at the Cotroceni Palace, a working meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu, members of the Government and representatives of the General Emergencies Inspectorate and the National Public Health Institute on public safety in educational institutions.

"The truth is, and it is a sad truth, that we still have far too many unverified or unauthorized buildings in the last decade. For you to realize: over 40% of the buildings in which schools operate are located in high seismic risk areas. Today we have discussed not so much about the problems, because they are known and we have prepared a good enough introductory material, but we have discussed enough about the solutions, because the problems have been discussed all the time. We all want to find solutions and take steps once and for all towards safe and healthy schools that we want," the head of state said in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace.