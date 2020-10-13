Iohannis: Permanent challenge of sanitary rules and restrictive measures maintains a state of distrust

The constant challenge of sanitary rules and restrictive measures, in the context of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, maintain a state of disbelief, president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

"The permanent challenge of sanitary rules and restrictive measures maintains a state of distrust, with major harmful effects on public health. The experience of the last few months clearly shows us that the situation can be kept under control by respecting the safety rules and by taking strict measures, when necessary, for limited periods of time," the president said.

"Now we have much more medical information about the virus, and the authorities are constantly adapting and learning from their own mistakes to take the necessary measures. It is much easier to respect the sanitary measures now and be very careful than to regret later that we didn't do everything in our powers to save the lives of our loved ones," Iohannis said.

The president explained that we are currently witnessing "a period of galloping coronavirus spread."

"Let's not delude ourselves. This stage will not go away by itself. We will be able to overcome it only by strictly following the rules and encouraging everyone around us to do the same. We are a strong nation, it is time to prove it again," Klaus Iohannis pointed out.