Iohannis: Romania remains firmly committed to the Three Seas Initiative

President Klaus Iohannis says Romania remains "firmly committed" to the Three Seas Initiative through "pragmatic action in support of concrete solutions to narrow gaps and strengthen resilience in the region.

At a joint news conference held in Sofia on Friday with his Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev, Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, and Latvian counterpart Egils Levits, the Romanian chief of state mentioned the "special attention" Romania pays to Rail-2-Sea and Via Carpathia projects as "actual initiatives of major economic importance and with true strategic value for the region."

"The development of a parliamentary level and a local and regional level of the initiative, in addition to its intergovernmental dimension, is welcome. The ultimate goal of all these efforts remains the rigorous implementation of the initiative's priority strategic interconnection projects in the three basic areas - transport, energy and digital transformation. We have shown that there is a high level of expectation on the part of our citizens to whom the activities of the initiative must respond adequately moving forward," Iohannis pointed out.He also mentioned the opening in Romania on May 31 of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre as a contribution of the country to the achievement of the key objective of building resilience."Given the background, it is not surprising the increased interest in the activities of the initiative from an increasing number of nations belonging to the transatlantic community, which Romania welcomes and supports," said Klaus Iohannis.