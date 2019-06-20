Iohannis: Salvamont Romania, an efficient service, with very good results the safety of mountain lovers depends on

Salvamont Romania is an efficient service, with very good results, which the safety of mountain lovers depends on and 2019 represents for Salvamont Romania a special year, marked by the celebration of some defining moments for the mountain rescue activity, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday in a message conveyed on the occasion of the Jubilee Salvamont Conference, in Sinaia.

"On this occasion, I congratulate the mountain rescuers in our country for the professionalism, courage and responsibility with which they dedicate themselves in missions of citizens' defence and protection. Your role is invaluable: you save human lives! Romania's mountain tourism couldn't have been carried out in optimal conditions without your seriousness, devotion and spirit of sacrifice. From this perspective, increasing the population's awareness level regarding the dangers on the mountain and the prevention measures of mountain accidents represent priorities you successfully integrated in your activity. The mountain provides spectacular views and unique experiences, and, in order for us to further enjoy all these benefits, a lot of responsibility is needed. The respect toward the mountain and nature, the education about the environment are elements that should be strengthened. Each one of us is responsible for the quality of the environment, precisely that is why it's important not to remain passive and act in agreement with the sustainable development principle," the president's message reads, according to the Presidential Administration.

"So that your missions be carried out at the same level, support is needed, both from the state and the citizens. Investment in equipment and human resource are essential for the good functioning of the Salvamount structures around the country. Finally, I want to wish you health, power to work and I urge you to act with the same determination as you did so far, for the citizens' well-being and safety. Many happy returns!" President Klaus Iohannis's message concludes.

According to the www.salvamontromania.ro website, this year marks the 115th anniversary since the first documentary attestation regarding the organisation of a trained first-aid and rescue groups and 50 years since the legalisation of the mountain rescue activity under the Salvamont name