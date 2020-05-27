Iohannis says citizen should be final beneficiary of public national security policies

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the main item on the agenda of the meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) was the analysis of the new National Defence Strategy for the years 2020-2024.

"The strategy was developed in the context of a pandemic that affected all countries of the world and triggered a deep economic crisis. Under these special circumstances, power relations between global players are disrupted, which increases the already heightened volatility and unpredictability of the world security environment. Romania has had to deal with this pandemic in a short time, and the prospect for a cyclical development of the virus forces the Romanian state to continue measures to increase its capacity to manage such a crisis on multiple levels: medical, public peace, in term of the educational system, the provision of public services and, especially, in terms of increasing economic resilience," Iohannis told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

According to the president, the new strategy provides answers to "key" questions about priority national objectives for ensuring the security of the country and its citizens, and shows what needs to be done to achieve them.

"Public policies in the field of national security will be designed and implemented with the citizen as the final beneficiary, because all Romanians must feel that they live in a safe environment and trust that the public institutions protect them," Iohannis said.