Iohannis says gov't hopefully to refrain from any legislative change not purely technical, necessary

President Klaus Iohannis said Tuesday on a governmental referendum emergency ordinance that he hopes the government will refrain from any legislative change that is not purely technical and necessary.

"I am an avowed opponent of legislative changes in electoral threshold. As a rule, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) [main at rule] does these things just to create some advantage for them or to create a disadvantage for their opponents. I hope the government will refrain from any legislative changes which are not purely technical or necessary to the smooth running of elections," Iohannis said in Sibiu.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said that the emergency ordinance on the referendum will be adopted at the government meeting on Wednesday, specifying that the final form of the referendum will be the result of a preliminary discussion with the government secretary general and representatives of the Standing Election Authority (AEP)."To me, as the prime minister, to the government of Romania, it is very important to take care of proper organisation of both the European elections and the referendum. We will discuss this emergency ordinance; yesterday it was a preparatory meeting, I will return to the government to see every piece of legislation that is on the government meeting's agenda tomorrow [Wednesday], and we will see what the final form will be. We will have discussions because I cannot impose a thing ... I will discuss with the secretary general of the government, I will discuss with those who have endorsed this piece of legislation and we will see the final form. (...) The piece of legislation should be adopted at the government meeting tomorrow, " Dancila said on Tuesday at Parliament.