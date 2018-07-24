 
     
Iohannis says Romanian education system obsolete, fraught with inconsistencies

presidency.ro
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he wants an education system based on well-conceived strategies, in contrast to the real state of play, hooked on obsolete thinking. 


"We need an educated Romania, a Romania with a rising number of children who deliver performance, while the development of the education system should rely on well-conceived strategies. This would be my desire, but what we really have is an obsolete system with lots of inconsistent ideas which, paradoxically, frequently end up as legislative initiatives or ordinances," said the head of the state as he participated in the release of the prototype of the EFdeN Signature sun home.

