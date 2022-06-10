Iohannis: Substantive exchange of opinions at B9 Summit, collective defence, NATO's core task

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that an exchange of substantive views took place at the B9 Summit between participating leaders on recent security developments, but also on the allied response to them.

"We had an exchange of substantive views today on recent security developments, but also on the Allied response to them, especially in preparation for decisions at the NATO Summit in Madrid. Today's dialogue has, once again, highlighted our strong commitment to actively contributing to NATO's objectives. We have also stressed in this context the need for NATO's future strategic concept to reflect as appropriately and realistically as possible new security parameters, to give priority to collective defence, to define Russia as a threat and to strengthen the Alliance on all levels in order to face all the challenges of the present and the future. Collective defence is and must remain NATO's fundamental, priority task. The transatlantic connection and Article 5 of the Washington treaty make NATO the most powerful political-military alliance in history," Klaus Iohannis said in the press statement.AGERPRES