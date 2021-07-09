Iohannis: The transition to clean energy, a battle we want to win

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the transition to "clean" energy is the subject of "very complicated" discussions, emphasising that there is financial support for that under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) as well.

"All these issues are under debate and there are very difficult discussions, because our economies are still dependent on gas, they are dependent on coal, meaning the classic sources of energy and the transition must be made, because we have pledged to. We are all aware that we have to fight against climate change, but on the other hand, we do not want to have a battle to lose, we want to have a battle to win and so talks will be very complicated, but I am optimistic," Iohannis said ahead of attending a summit of the Three Seas Initiative in Sofia.

He said there are several mechanisms under consideration for this transition."We have PNRR, where a lot of money is provided for this, we have the Just Transition Fund, of which will be able to use quite a lot of money for these changes, and I know that we are working very hard at the Ministry of Energy and in government in general to find good solutions for Romania and we will implement them," Iohannis explained.