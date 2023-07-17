Iohannis: The world has changed dramatically in the last year and a half

The world has changed dramatically in the last year and a half, President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday in Brussels, where he attends the third EU - Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU - CELAC) Summit.

The head of the state called for unity, adding also that Romania contributed "substantially" to the preparation of this summit. According to him, action in solidarity with the Ukrainian people is further necessary.

"The European Union and the Latin American and Caribbean states are key allies in supporting the international order based on rules and the principles of the UN Charter. I am convinced that the discussions of these two days will bring our regions even closer. The world has changed dramatically in the last year and a half," the head of the Romanian state remarked.

He highlighted the need for a "close" cooperation in order to promote and address common interests and challenges at global level.

"Against the backdrop of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine, I will advocate at this summit the need for acting in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and I will plead in support of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Today, the European Union presents the Latin America and the Caribbean states a concrete and substantial offer, and Romania is an active supporter thereof," Klaus Iohannis pointed out.

He also approached the deepening of economic relations.

"I will assert the need for concrete projects capable of generating added value for local communities and new jobs, that protect the environment and support the ecological and digital transformation of our economies. In this context, I will also emphasize the need to combat climate change," the president exlained. "Romania is fully available to share good practices in key areas such as disaster response preparation," Iohannis concluded. AGERPRES