Iohannis: To those who don't believe in this disease I recommend they look what's happening in hospitals

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that it's regrettable that there are persons who are not convinced by evidence that the novel coronavirus exists.

"People who don't believe in anything or don't believe in diseases or don't believe in vaccines are everywhere. It's not a large number and it's regrettable that they are not convinced by evidence. It's sufficient to look what's happening in hospitals, at the high number of people who are going to intensive care and, yes, regrettably, the high number of deaths due to this disease. I notice that very many Romanians, most Romanians, are respecting the norms imposed. (...) And to all those who don't believe in this disease I recommend they look at the news for a little while to see what's happening in hospitals and to ask persons who've had such cases in their families," said Iohannis in a press conference at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

He then declared himself revolted by the fact that public figures, such as those in the leadership of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), refuse to respect norms and conduct meetings within restaurants without wearing masks.

"Such a thing is revolting," he said.