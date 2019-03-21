Iohannis: We stand real chance of achieving orderly UK exit; Romanians, first concern

AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Friday said that there is "a real chance" for an orderly exit of the UK from the European Union, underscoring that the first concern is represented by the Romanian citizens living in the kingdom according to Agerpres.

"I believe we stand a real chance (...) of achieving an orderly exit of the UK. However it may be, the Romanian citizens are the first concern that we have. In the alternative of concluding the agreement, their rights are very, very well ensured, but we have also carried out several talks on a bilateral level. I myself have repeatedly talked with Mrs. Prime Minister May to be certain that even in the case of a no deal we'll reach, on a bilateral level, an understanding that is very good for our citizens and for the British citizens, on the other side. We fare well in this matter. The best option is concluding an agreement," Iohannis said, before the second working session of the European Council.He appreciated that an understanding was reached on Thursday evening regarding the Brexit postponement."It is very well that last night we reached a common understanding, an understanding with two alternatives. In case the UK accepts the agreement, it is extended, to give them the possibility to complete the legislation, in case it is not voted, then the extension term is only 12 April. An understanding that was immediately accepted by the British side and we believe it is an understanding giving us, the 27, a certainty that things will go further, and also giving a real chance to the UK to make a final decision," the head of state said