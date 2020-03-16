Iohannis:Interior Ministry, medical units, social care services may hire additional staff without contest

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday that the Interior Ministry (MAI) structures, the medical units and the social care services may hire additional staff with no contest, as part of the measures enforced by the state of emergency imposed as of 16 March.

"I decreed that the MAI structures, the medical units, the social care services can hire additional staff without the usual contest so as to supplement the medical needs that may arise. Furthermore, I have authorized that the necessary amounts in the Health Ministry coffers to be secured for the purchase of materials, medicine and equipment during the pandemic through direct procurement procedure," Iohannis said in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.