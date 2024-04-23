Irina Begu qualifies for second round of WTA 1,000 Madrid tennis tournament

The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu debuted with a victory at the WTA 1,000 tournament in Madrid, with total prizes of 7,679,965 euros, while Jaqueline Cristian managed to reach the main draw, told Agerpres.

Begu (33 years old, no. 128 in the WTA) defeated the Czech Linda Fruhvirtova (18 years old, no. 146 in the WTA) in the first round 6-4, 7-6 (7/0), after two hours and 2 minutes of play, taking advantage and the 6 double faults of the opponent.

Begu, who had defeated Linda Fruhvirtova in Cairo in 2020, 7-5, 6-0, in the round of 16 in Cairo, secured a cheque for 30,255 euros and 35 WTA points.

In the second round, Irina Begu will face the American Madison Keys (29 years old, no. 20 in the WTA), victorious in their only confrontation, 6-3, 6-1, in 2016, in the round of 16 in Miami.

Jaqueline Cristian (25 years old, no. 73 in the WTA) defeated Australian Daria Saville (30 years old, no. 96 in the WTA) in the last round of the qualifiers, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, after two hours and 31 minutes.

Jaqueline secured a check for 20,360 euros and 40 WTA points.

Romania now has four players on the main draw, the others being Sorana Cirstea, who will play directly in the second round versus Alexandra Eala, and Ana Bogdan, who will play on Tuesday versus Chinese Xiyu Wang.