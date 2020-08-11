Irina Begu through to Prague Open round of sixteen

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu breezed on Tuesday 6-2, 6-2 past No. 9 seed, Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, into the round of sixteen of the WTA Tour event in Prague, featuring $ 202,250 in prize money.

Begu (age 29, WTA's 82nd) managed an impressive victory, her first in the WTA circuit after the break imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Begu and Sevastova (30, WTA No. 43) are now tied in direct matches, 3-3.

Irina Begu was initially supposed to play fourth-seeded Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, but she withdrew from the tournament.

Begu, who secured a check of $3,150 and 30 WTA points, will face off in the second round the winner between Spain's Aliona Bolsova and France's Fiona Ferro.