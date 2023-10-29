Israelul ar fi ordonat evacuarea imediată a Spitalul al-Qods din Fâşia Gaza - Raiduri la 50 de metri de spital

Semiluna Roşie palestiniană anunţă duminică că a primit de la autorităţile israeliene ordinul de a evacua ”imediat” Spitalul Al-Qods din Fâşia Gaza, relatează AFP, potrivit news.ro.
”Începând din această dimineaţă se desfăşoară raiduri la 50 de metri de spital”, anunţă într-un comunicat Semiluna Roşie.
❌Urgent: @PRCS has just received serious threats from the occupation authorities to immediately #evacuate Al-Quds Hospital in the #Gaza Strip, as it is going to be #bombarded. Since this morning, there has been raids 50 meters away from the hospital— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) October 29, 2023
