Israelul ar fi ordonat evacuarea imediată a Spitalul al-Qods din Fâşia Gaza - Raiduri la 50 de metri de spital

Al Jazeera
Semiluna Roşie palestiniană anunţă duminică că a primit de la autorităţile israeliene ordinul de a evacua ”imediat” Spitalul Al-Qods din Fâşia Gaza, relatează AFP, potrivit news.ro.

”Începând din această dimineaţă se desfăşoară raiduri la 50 de metri de spital”, anunţă într-un comunicat Semiluna Roşie.

 

