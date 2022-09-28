ITU 2022/Culture Ministry displays Chariot With Four Oxen, model of Vlaicu II airplane at Parliament Palace

An exhibition curated by Art Safari where one can admire a work signed by Nicolae Grigorescu from the collection of the National Art Museum of Romania, Chariot With Four Oxen and the 1:5 scale reconstruction model of the Vlaicu II airplane from the collection of the National Museum of History of Romania, will be presented at the Parliament Palace.

The exhibition is included in the events organized by the Ministry of Culture on the occasion of the 21st edition of the Conference of Plenipotentiaries of the International Telecommunications Union ITU PP (September 26 - October 14).

"From exhibitions such as The Ancient Gold And Silver Of Romania, to the author exhibitions of the artist Geta Bratescu, from the alternative representations of her work and personality and to the organization of extensive events dedicated to Constantin Brancusi, from the international presentations of the Romanian movies in the circuit of the most important world festivals, at high-profile concerts and musical recitals, the Ministry of Culture promotes beyond the borders of the country the imprint of the national identity. Through everything we do, we try to be as close as possible to the needs of creators and producers, but also to the large public, supporting both the culture of national minorities and multiculturalism," the Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu said, according to a press release from the ministry, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.AGERPRES