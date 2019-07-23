Jan - April cereal exports up by 15.8 pct YoY

Romania's cereal exports in the first four months of 2019 amounted to 716.4 million euro, 15.8 pct up YoY, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Imports in the reporting period stood at 161.1 million euro (plus 28.8 pct), resulting in a surplus of 555.3 million euro.

Corn exports totaled 391.4 million euro, accounting for 1.7 pct of total exports, while wheat and meslin exports stood at 310.94 million euro (1.34 pct of Romania's total exports).

Of the total cereal exports, 34.36 pct or 248.2 million euro worth of shipments were bound for EU states, mainly for Italy (45.2 million euro), Germany (36.4 million euro) and Hungary (29 million euro).

The overwhelming majority of imports, specifically about 94.1 pct (116.6 million euro) came from the EU countries, especially from Bulgaria (cereal imports worth 58.2 million euro), Hungary (53.2 million euro) and France (25.7 million euro).