Jan - Aug retail turnover up 4.8 pct YoY in unadjusted terms

comert cumparaturi carucior supermarket magazin

Romania's retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) over January - August was 4.8 percent up in unadjusted terms from the year-ago period, and 5.9 percent higher as workday and seasonally adjusted terms, shows data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The increase in retail volumes, unadjusted, over January 1 - August 31, 2022 was the effect of growth in automotive fuel retail sales in specialized stores (+8.5 percent), non-food sales (+5. percent) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+2.5 percent), told Agerpres.

The retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was up 5.9 percent overall on a workday and seasonally adjusted basis due to the advance recorded by retail sales of automotive fuels in specialized stores (+8.5 percent), sales of non-food products (+4.6 percent), and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+4.3 percent).

