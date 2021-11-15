Jan - Sep turnover of motor vehicle, motorcycle trade up 27.9 pct YoY

The turnover of motor vehicle trade in the first nine months of 2021 was 27.9 percent up in unadjusted terms from the same period of the year before, while the turnover for market services provided to the population increased by 39.5 percent, shows data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

The advance of the turnover of motor vehicle retail and wholesale trade, and the maintenance and repair thereof was the result of growth in the trade in motorcycles, parts and related accessories; motorcycle maintenance and repair (+41.7 percent), trade in motor vehicles (+30.9 percent), trade in motor vehicle parts and accessories (+23.7 percent) and motor vehicle maintenance and repair activities (+22.0 percent).

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the turnover for wholesale and retail trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, the maintenance and repair thereof increased by 26.0 percent over January - September from the year-ago period.The turnover for market services provided to the population was 39.5 percent higher YoY in unadjusted terms due to growth in HoReCa activities (+43.6 percent), hairdressing services and other cosmetic activities (+40.8 percent), gambling and other recreational activities (+36.4 percent), washing and dry cleaning of textiles and furs (+29.3 percent) and the activity of travel agencies and tour operators (+19.3 percent).In adjusted terms, the turnover for market services provided to the population over January - September 2021 was 35.0 percent higher YoY.