Jaqueline Cristian qualifies for round of 16 of St. Petersburg tournament (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian qualified for the finals of the WTA 500 tournament in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, with a total prize pool of 768,680, US dollars, after defeating 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 American Bernarda Pera.

The Romanian initially had to play against Russian Anastasia Pavliuchenkova, seed no. 4, but she withdrew just before the match due to an injury.

Jaqueline Cristian (23 years old, WTA's 58) won in almost two hours (1 h 53 min) in front of the American (27 years old, 100th in the WTA), who came from the position of lucky loser.

This was the first duel between Jaqueline Cristian and Bernarda Pera.

Cristian won a cheque worth 9,500 US dollars and 55 WTA points, and in the round of 16 she will face B,larusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich (27 years old, WTA's 71st), who defeated Polish Magda Linette, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.