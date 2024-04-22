Jaqueline Cristian starts with victory qualifications of tennis tournament in Madrid

The Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian defeated the American McCartney Kessler 7-6 (7/5), 6-4, on Monday, in the first qualifying round for the main singles draw of the tournament WTA 1,000 in Madrid, with total prizes of 7,679,965 euros, told Agerpres.

Cristian (25 years old, no. 73 in the WTA) won after one hour and 46 minutes, in her first duel with Kessler (24 years old, no. 119 in the WTA).

Jaqueline Cristian secured a cheque for 11,820 euros and 20 WTA points, and will play the final of the qualifications against the Australian Daria Saville (30 years old, 95 WTA).

On the main draw in Madrid there are three Romanians, Sorana Cirstea, qualified directly in the second round, Ana Bogdan (who will play in the first round versus Chinese Xiyu Wang) and Irina Begu (who will face the Czech Linda Fruhvirtova in her debut).