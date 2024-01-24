Joint reunion of Romania-Ukraine-Moldova legal committees, in northern Maramures

A joint meeting of the legal committees and the Committee for legal policy from the Senate of Romania, the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova and the Supreme Rada of Ukraine takes place, starting from Wednesday until Sunday, in the commune of Moisei in northern Maramures.

At this joint meeting, the steps taken by Romania in the field of justice are analyzed, as well as the next steps that should be taken by Moldova and Ukraine, as necessary elements for joining the European Union.

"Moreover, the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM)-type structures from Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine are meeting to finally discuss the trajectory of the two emerging states within the European community in the field of justice. We know very well that Romania has had an extremely complicated path, but it went through it well and even managed last year to remove the rigors that were specific, and I am referring here to the CVM. Also, the ministries of Justice from the three countries sent their representatives and, last but not least, the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Mr. Grosu, is with us to discuss and analyze the opportunities in this area of justice," the president of the Legal Committee of the Senate, Cristian Niculescu-Tagarlas, told AGERPRES.

The meeting is attended by the vice-president of the Romanian Senate, Virgil Guran, and the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu. The president of the Supreme Rada of Ukraine, Stefanchuk Ruslan Oleksiiovych, will intervene through an audio-video recording.

The Romanian delegation includes the vice-president of the CSM, the prosecutor Emilia Ion, and other members of the council, the secretary of state in the Ministry of Justice Mihai Pasca and Victor Alistar, representative of the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

The event is also attended by representatives of the Diplomatic Corps from Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.