Judge Bogdan Mateescu was elected, on Thursday, as the chair of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), and prosecutor Florin Deac was elected as deputy chair of the CSM, according to AGERPRES

The plenum of the CSM gathered on Thursday to elect the new leadership for 2021 - chair and deputy chair.

Bogdan Mateescu was elected CSM chair with 13 votes "for", 3 "against" and 2 null votes, while Florin Deac received 13 votes "for" and 5 "against".