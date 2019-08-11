Judo: Romania wins 3 gold medals, on first day of Junior European Judo Cup

Romania won three gold medals on Saturday, ON the first day of the Junior European Judo Cup, hosted by the "Horia Demian" Sports Hall in Cluj-Napoca.

Mircea Tomescu won the 60-kg category, Lucian Bors-Dumitrescu won the 66-kg category, and Adrian Sulca won in the 73-kg category.

Adrian Olaru (66 kg), Olga Severin (63 kg) and Alina Jorovlea (+78 kg) won bronze medals.

Romania participates with 47 judoka in the men's events and 37 in the women's.

There were 234 judoka from 27 countries lined in the competition, 139 in the men's events and 95 in the women's.