Judo: Romania wins silver medal in mixed team event at Cadet European Judo Championships in Warsaw

AGERPRES
judo standard

Romania won the silver in the mixed team event on Sunday at the Cadet European Judo Championships in Warsaw. 


In the final, Romania was defeated by Turkey, after prevailing in the quarterfinals over Hungary, and in the semis winning against the Netherlands. 

In the individual category, the Romanian judoka won four medals, one silver and three bronze medals. Florentina Ivanescu won the silver medal in the 57 kg category, while the bronze medals were won by Giorgia Hagianu (40 kg category), Iasmina Covaciu (48 kg category) and Alexandru Matei (50 kg category). 

The competition sees the participation of 431 judoka from 39 countries, 234 in the men's event and 197 in the women's.

stiripesurse.ro
