Judoka Florentina Ivanescu defeated in the first round of World Judo Championships in Doha

AGERPRES
judo standard

Romanian judoka Florentina Ivanescu was defeated by Chaewon Shin, on Wednesday, in the first round of the 63 kg category, at the World Judo Championships in Doha (Qatar).

French sportswoman Clarisse Agbegnenou (30 years old) won her sixth world title, after defeating Slovenian Andreja Leski in the final. The bronze medals were won by the Hungarian Szofi Ozbas and the Dutch Joanne van Lieshout.

Romania is participating in the World Judo Championships in Doha (Qatar) with 9 athletes.

659 judokas from 99 countries compete in the World Judo Championships, 314 women and 345 men.

