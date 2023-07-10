July 10 in history

1718 - Treaty of Passarowitz/Pojarevac establishes Holy Roman Empire rule over Banat and Oltenia provinces

1872 - Birth of actor and director Aristide Demetriade. (d. September 1, 1930)

1873 - Birth of geologist, paleontologist Ion Th. Simionescu, membrer, president of the Romanian Academy (d. 7 January 1944)

1917 - Largest artillery barrage of the war on the Romanian front near Namoloasa, Galati County

1928 - Birth of visual artist Florin Niculiu (d. 22 May 1997)

1949 - Birth of actor Eugen Cristian Motriuc (d. 27 July 2017)

1951 - Birth of folk music composer, singer Vasile Seicaru

1952 - Birth of musician, politician and MP Madalin Voicu

1960 - Death of Romanian film pioneer, producer and director Horia Igirosanu (b. August 4, 1896)

1994 - China's Prime Minister Li Peng paid official visit to Romania

2012 - Senate speaker Crin Antonescu becomes ad-interim President of Romania during suspension of president Traian Basescu.AGERPRES