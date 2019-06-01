June 1 in history: 1996 - Romania becomes a full member of the Central European Initiative

1829 - Albina Romaneasca (Romanian Bee) biweekly magazine is released in Iasi, the first Romanian newspaper in Moldavia.

1946 - Marshal Ion Antonescu, head of state between 1940 and 1944, was executed in the Jilava prison, following the death sentence pronounced by the new Soviet-influenced Romanian authorities. (b. 2 June 1882)

1956 - Birth of writer Mircea Cartarescu.

1964 - Romania, Japan Governments raise their diplomatic missions embassy rank.

1971 - Birth of singer and actress Monica Anghel.

1996 - Romania becomes a full member of the Central European Initiative, alongside four more former associate states - Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria and Ukraine.

