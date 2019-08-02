 
     
June 2019 industrial producer prices 3.3 pct higher YoY

afaceri crestere

Industrial producer prices for both the domestic and foreign market were 0.8 pct down this June from the previous month, but had a YoY advance of 3.3 pct, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

By large industrial categories, the energy sector registered the steepest price increase compared to June 2018 (4.67 pct), but saw a 3.06 pct decrease in prices from May 2019. 

In the FMCG industry, producer prices were by 0.56 pct higher this June compared to May and 4.2 pct up YoY, while in the durable goods industry they dipped 0.04 pct from May and advanced 3.51 pct YoY. 

In a YoY comparison, the advance in industrial producer prices was 2.09 pct for the capital goods industry, and 2.61 pct for intermediate goods. Prices in these industries decreased by 0.17 pct and 0.38 pct, respectively, from the month before.

