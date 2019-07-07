JusMin Ana Birchall, on Justice Day: Trust and rspect of citizens must be regained

Justice Minister Ana Birchall has conveyed on the occasion of Justice Day that the citizens' confidence and respect must be regained.

"I extend my salutation and respect to all justice professionals: magistrates, auxiliary staff, representatives of the legal professions, the professional team of the Ministry of Justice, all those who, acting in good faith, abiding the law, with professionalism, empathy and devotion, prove to us through their entire activity the respect for the oath taken upon starting their profession and the belief in the fundamental values attached to the act of justice: ensuring the rule of law, impartiality, equidistance, becoming aware of the implications the legal authority (jurisdictio) has in people's lives. I am convinced that only together can we regain the trust and respect of citizens for justice in Romania," on Sunday said Birchall, in a Facebook post.She also mentioned that "justice means fairness, it means the establishment of truth, and this function, vital to a democratic state, can only be achieved within the framework of the universal values assumed in the field of human rights and fundamental freedoms.""The only way I can see the future of the Romanian justice is within the synergy of the European family and the Euro-Atlantic strategic partnership, and this entails full assimilation of the values, principles and standards these partnerships require. Justice Day represents a significant moment for all those who work in the judiciary, given the very important role that justice has in society," the Justice Minister said.Established 25 years ago by Government Decision no. 364/1994, Justice Day is organized annually, on the first Sunday of July.