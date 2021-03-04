JusMin asks chief magistrates to defend judiciary independence in suspicions of lack of investigation into Aug 10 rally

Justice Minister Stelian Ion on Thursday urged the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) to take a stand on defending the independence of the judiciary in connection with public suspicions that there was no effective investigation into the August 10, 2018 public protest in Bucharest, according to AGERPRES.

"I have a request for the independence, freedom and impartiality of the judiciary as a whole to be defended in relation to a perception that is emerging in the public square regarding suspicions of lack of an effective investigation, as defined by ECHR jurisprudence in the case generically called ?August 10.' I think it is very important for the judiciary to have a response to these discussions in the public square and to have a reaction, of course after a very careful analysis, because such a perception can affect the reputation of the entire judiciary as a whole, which is neither right nor desirable," Ion told a CSM plenary sitting.

He added that the people are waiting for an answer from the judiciary."I am not here to criticise a certain solution; I will not do that. Once again, the role of CSM and, possibly of the Judicial Inspection, is to make certain checks, if you so consider yourselves. These are matters related mainly to the right of injured persons to defence, to hearings. Checks must be conducted in that respect," said Ion.The Judge Section of CSM on Wednesday condemned what it called language "slip-ups" in the public square after a decision by the Bucharest Tribunal to reject a request from the Directorate for the Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism ( DIICOT) to reopen an investigation of the former chiefs of the Gendarmerie in the August 10 public protest in Bucharest, calling such public statements "a real attack on the independence of judges."