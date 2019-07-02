JusMin Birchall says professional dialogue resumed on Romania's progress under CVM

Romania's Justice Minister Ana Birchall on Tuesday welcomed a delegation of the European Commission on its first mission to Romania this year to assess the progress of the country with judicial reform and the fight against corruption under the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

According to press statement released by the Justice Ministry, the ongoing evaluation mission continues informal technical talks held this spring in Brussels.

During the meeting, Birchall presented Romania's progress under the CVM and reaffirmed the determination of the Romanian officials to continue a technical analysis of each point in the CVM progress report in order to have the mechanism lifted.

"We had a meeting with representatives of the European Commission to discuss CVM, and I want to tell you that it was a very good meeting. We resumed the dialogue (...) along the lines of professionalism, accountability and transparency: Romania was, is and will be deeply attached to the European values and the rule of law, as well as the defence of the fundamental rights and freedoms of both Romanian and European citizens. I cannot give out many details about the technical discussions. As you may know, all the views from all the organisations contributing to this report are collected, so to speak. It was a good, normal meeting. I am glad to have resumed this dialogue on the basis of transparency and trust. I think it is a very good start. After all, Romania's main objective is to have the CVM lifted, and this goal is hoped to be achieved as soon as possible; it all depends on us," said Birchall.

The ongoing CVM mission is part of the overall evaluation framework of the mechanism and involves a series of technical meetings with representatives of the bodies involved in the achievement of the CVM objectives.