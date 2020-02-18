JusMin-designate Predoiu: In last years, organized crime modernized more than public prosecutors' offices

Minister of Justice-designate Catalin Predoiu said on Tuesday, at the hearing in Parliament's joint speciality committees, that the establishment plan of the Public Ministry is not sufficiently covered at this time, also specifying that, in recent years , "organized crime has modernized more than the public prosecutors' offices."

"The establishment plans in the judiciary are incompletely covered, we have courts and public prosecutors' offices that work in precarious real estate conditions, and the technical endowments, from office supplies to technical means of investigation, are missing. The investment budget of the Ministry of Justice is covered in a proportion of 21pct for 2020. Of course, corrections will follow, but it is worth remembering that," Catalin Predoiu told Parliament.

According to him, the establishment plan of the Public Ministry includes about 800 vacant positions, in the courts - about 600, retirements have multiplied, especially in the context of the political controversies regarding the service pensions.

"In the meantime, the organized crime groups are equipped with technique, from jamming equipment to drones and environmental microphones to prevent and paralyze the action of the investigation teams, which is serious. In the last years, organized crime has modernized more than the public prosecutors' offices. In this context, it becomes legitimate to ask what kind of state we want to be?," said the Justice minister-designate.

Moreover, he said that "the last 4 years have been lost in terms of the development of the judicial system."

"We are working on a 2015-2020 strategy for the development of the judicial system, out of which about 16pct of the measures have been achieved. Specifically, out of 153 measures provided for in the strategy, 24 are being enforced, while the rest have not been implemented nor initiated. This means that based on figures and measures, since 2016, no progress has been made. Whether we like it or not, the last four years have been lost in terms of development of the judicial system," said Predoiu.

Catalin Predoiu is being heard on Tuesday in Parliament's joint speciality committees for the position of Minister of Justice.