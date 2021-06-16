JusMin Ion: Final decision on dismantling SIIJ to be made after Venice Commission issues opinion

Minister of Justice Stelian Ion on Wednesday stated that the governing coalition has decided to wait for the opinion of the Venice Commission regarding the dismantling of SIIJ (Special Section for Investigating Magistrates), before making a final decision on this matter, which opinion is expected to come early in July.

He told a press conference at the Victoria Palace that the leaders of the ruling coalition on Monday evening established that the dismantling of the SIIJ should not be made in the form provided by the government and Deputy PM Kelemen Hunor (leader of UDMR - Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) explained that all files will go to a department of the General Prosecutor's Office.

"I have participated in that discussion at the coalition. There has been no such decision made. The decision was to wait for the Venice Commission to issue an opinion and is believed that the respective opinion will come at the beginning of July. After receiving that opinion a final decision regarding the dismantling of the SIIJ shall be made and I expect a happy ending in this case. I would say that these are the final days of this section, which will have to end its activity soon, there is already little time left," explained Stelian Ion.