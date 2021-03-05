The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Friday stated that he cannot blame, under any circumstances, President Klaus Iohannis for what happened with the "August 10" file, related to the 2018 protests, according to AGERPRES.

"By no means can I believe that President Klaus Iohannis is responsible in any way for what happened with the "August 10" case file - neither directly nor indirectly. But it's very important, in exchange, to see that there are politicians who want things to start happening in the justice field. (...) Politicians have the support of their electorate, they represent society and they trigger sound alarms, so it's important to listen to each other and the judiciary to listen to the civil society, to listen to the politicians in the end, in the sense that there are signs of concern, but also the other way round," Stelian Ion said at the Ministry of Justice.

He added that he had a "very fair" institutional relationship with President Iohannis.

"Regarding the President, I have a very good, very fair institutional relationship. I have always appreciated the path he followed in these years and that while having a strong presidential institution, we have managed to stay afloat. The rest of the talks, nuances, I don't think interpretations are useful now. (...) We are on the same side and we want things to go well in this country," said the Minister of Justice.

Stelian Ion also specified that if he believes that a certain person is responsible for the "August 10" file or for other things that did not work well, he will go to institutions that have competence in the respective field.

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis asked Justice Minister Stelian Ion to explain publicly "and right now" how the "August 10" case file ended up being closed.