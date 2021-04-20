JusMin Ion: We are going to use all instruments to repair and strengthen justice independence

The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Tuesday stated that all available tools will be used to repair and strengthen the independence of the judiciary, during a videoconference meeting with the EU member states ambassadors in Bucharest.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES, the topics of interest were: the draft law abolishing the Special Section for Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ), the justice laws package, modifying the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code, the priorities of the Ministry of Justice to be covered with financing via the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), agerpres.ro confirms.

The same source showed that Stelian Ion emphasized the importance of observing, in the legislative process, the recommendations contained in the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), GRECO reports and the opinions of the Venice Commission. The participating diplomats emphasized that progress in the field of justice is expected and will be appreciated in the context of the CVM and the Rule of Law Mechanism. The speakers welcomed the notification of the Venice Commission by the Minister of Justice, stating that it is very important that the laws are drafted in full accordance with the proposals and opinions of this forum.

Regarding the projects included in the PNRR, the Minister specified that the major project, whose financing is requested through the PNRR, is the digitization of justice.